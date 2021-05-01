ScreaM demolishes Oxygen Esports, secures Masters Two Iceland spot for Liquid VALORANT

In the first series of a busy day of VALORANT, with multiple teams set to earn their spots at the first international LAN in Iceland, Team Liquid did so in style over Oxygen Esports. Liquid are now winners of 11 of their last 12 series, and their semifinals win over Oxygen in the EMEA Challengers Finals is perhaps the most impressive.

Liquid's star Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom delivered a legendary performance on Ascent, with 20 kills and only four deaths on Sage in a 13-0 blowout on Haven. The icing on the cake? Haven was Oxygen's map pick. The entire team for Liquid was cooking, winning virtually every important duel and not surrendering a single round.

Did someone say Headshot Machine? @ScreaM_ pic.twitter.com/MpgMmgFYhE — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) May 1, 2021

Oxygen won the opening pistol round on Ascent, Liquid's map pick, but Liquid weren't going to let their own pick slip away, and racked up eight straight rounds en route to a 10-2 lead at halftime. Liquid's lead ballooned to 12-2 before Oxygen showed any signs of life, but they only collected one more round before Liquid closed out the map 13-3 to end the series.

Liquid displayed absolutely stunning dominance despite underperforming in the first VALORANT Champions Tour stage. In stage one, Liquid failed to qualify for any of the three Challengers main events. With some times spent practicing with former CS:GO pro Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen, however, Liquid is operating on a different level altogether.

Their spot at Masters Two is secured, and they could now win the Challengers Finals grand final against either Fnatic or Gambit tomorrow.