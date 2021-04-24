VCT Stage Two EMEA Challengers Final scores, bracket, and schedule

Two teams from a crowded region will secure a trip to Iceland and Masters Two.

The first few spots for VALORANT’s first international LAN are finally up for grabs. Eight teams from Europe, Turkey, and the CIS region are competing in the EMEA Challengers Final for two spots at the VCT Stage Two finale: Masters Two in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Four teams represent Europe: FunPlus Phoenix, Team Liquid, Fnatic, and Guild Esports. BBL Esports, Oxygen Esports, and Futbolist represent Turkey while Gambit alone represents CIS. The eight teams will be split into two groups of four, which will use a double-elimination GSL format to send two teams from each group into a four-team knockout playoff.

Here's the bracket, scores, and schedule for the EMEA Challengers Final.

Brackets

Group A

Image via VLR.gg

Group B

Image via VLR.gg

Scores and Schedule

April 23

FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Gambit (Group A opener) 13-11 Icebox 13-9 Split

Team Liquid 2-1 BBL Esports (Group A opener) BBL 13-6 Haven TL 13-8 Ascent TL 13-6 Bind



April 24

Fnatic 2-0 Oxygen Esports (Group B opener) 13-7 Haven 13-7 Icebox

Guild 2-0 Futbolist 13-6 Haven 13-9 Ascent



April 25

10am - Gambit vs BBL Esports (Group A Elimination match)

1pm - Oxygen Esports vs Futbolist (Group B Elimination match)

April 29

10am - FunPlus Phoenix vs Team Liquid (Group A Winner's match)

1pm - Fnatic vs Guild (Group B Winner's match)

April 30

10am - Group A Decider match

1pm - Group B Decider match

May 1

10am - Semifinal 1

1pm - Semifinal 2

May 2

10am - Grand Final

All times CDT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.