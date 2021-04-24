VCT Stage Two EMEA Challengers Final scores, bracket, and schedule

The first few spots for VALORANT’s first international LAN are finally up for grabs. Eight teams from Europe, Turkey, and the CIS region are competing in the EMEA Challengers Final for two spots at the VCT Stage Two finale: Masters Two in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Four teams represent Europe: FunPlus Phoenix, Team Liquid, Fnatic, and Guild Esports. BBL Esports, Oxygen Esports, and Futbolist represent Turkey while Gambit alone represents CIS. The eight teams will be split into two groups of four, which will use a double-elimination GSL format to send two teams from each group into a four-team knockout playoff.
Here's the bracket, scores, and schedule for the EMEA Challengers Final.
Brackets
Group A
Group B
Scores and Schedule
April 23
- FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Gambit (Group A opener)
- 13-11 Icebox
- 13-9 Split
- Team Liquid 2-1 BBL Esports (Group A opener)
- BBL 13-6 Haven
- TL 13-8 Ascent
- TL 13-6 Bind
April 24
- Fnatic 2-0 Oxygen Esports (Group B opener)
- 13-7 Haven
- 13-7 Icebox
- Guild 2-0 Futbolist
- 13-6 Haven
- 13-9 Ascent
April 25
- 10am - Gambit vs BBL Esports (Group A Elimination match)
- 1pm - Oxygen Esports vs Futbolist (Group B Elimination match)
April 29
- 10am - FunPlus Phoenix vs Team Liquid (Group A Winner's match)
- 1pm - Fnatic vs Guild (Group B Winner's match)
April 30
- 10am - Group A Decider match
- 1pm - Group B Decider match
May 1
- 10am - Semifinal 1
- 1pm - Semifinal 2
May 2
- 10am - Grand Final
All times CDT.
