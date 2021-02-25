Team Liquid officially adds Jamppi to VALORANT roster

Team Liquid confirmed the acquisition of Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen today.

Jamppi left CS:GO for VALORANT after a protracted legal battle with Valve concerning an allegedly false VAC ban that barred him from competing in Valve-sponsored tournaments. He sued Valve, demanding compensation for missed earnings and to lift the ban on his banned account, which he claims he lent to a friend and was not in his possession during the time of the ban.

This is the moment you've been waiting for...



Welcome to the Team @Jamppicsgo pic.twitter.com/vPYi9iaBjk — Team Liquid VALORANT (@LiquidValorant) February 25, 2021

He's expected to make an immediate positive impact on Liquid's VALORANT team due to his prowess in CS.

Liquid have struggled as of late, disappointing fans and analysts with early losses in the VCT Challengers tournaments. In Challengers One, Liquid qualified for the closed qualifier portion of the tournament but fell to FunPlus Phoenix. In VCT Challengers Two, they didn't make it out of the open portion of the qualifier. The star-studded team also failed to advance past the quarterfinals in First Strike Europe.

"I hope I can bring this team up to the new levels, and I think it's going to be very effective for us," Jamppi said in Liquid's announcement. He also said that he'd take over the Jett/Operator role on the team. Jamppi will replace Adam "ec1s" Eccles

Liquid's VALORANT roster now consists of Dom "soulcas" Sulcas, James "Kryptix" Affleck, Travis "L1NK" Mendoza, Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, and Jamppi.

