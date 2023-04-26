Sacy confirms he was toxic during his VCT stint with LOUD and ‘would do it all again’

Sentinels’ VALORANT star Sacy admitted he was toxic towards his former LOUD teammates, the team he played last year and helped to win VCT Champions last September, on a live stream on April 25, confirming the assumptions the community made after LOUD player Felipe “less” Basso’s remarks in a vlog released in the same day.

One viewer told Sacy during his April 26 live stream that people were saying he was toxic while he was playing for LOUD in 2022. Sacy’s answer caught everyone by surprise as he couldn’t be more candid: “Yes, I indeed was,” he said in Portuguese. “I was no saint, but we won, right? I would do it all again.”

The vlog in which Less alluded to a toxic environment was recorded on the game day of LOUD vs. Sentinels at VCT Americas‘ fourth round on April 21. This was the first time Less, Saadhak, and aspas faced their former teammates Sacy and pANcada since they departed to join Sentinels last year after winning VCT Champions.

Less said when he made a wrong play in practice last year, it felt like he was bad and it damaged his confidence. LOUD Game Changers player and Less’ girlfriend Giulia Lissa was also featured in the vlog and she said nowadays Less is in is much “lighter” environment and he feels more open to being who he is. They don’t attribute this directly to Sacy at any point, but as the Sentinels player said himself in his stream, he seems to think he did what was necessary to make the team win.

The vlog sparked discussion, especially in the Brazilian community, with some fans questioning if being toxic is required to reach your goals in the competition. In the replies to Sacy’s latest tweet, opinion seems to be mixed as some fans sided with him, after all, Sacy played a key part in LOUD’s title run in Champions 2022, while others criticized him for his behavior while playing with the Brazilians.

Since Sacy and pANcada departed LOUD, the organization signed Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira and Arthur “tuyz” Vieira to replace them and are keeping the good results in 2022. The Brazilians finished second place at VCT LOCK//IN in March 2023 and are currently undefeated at VCT Americas with a 5-0 record.

Sacy and pANcada, on the other hand, are not having a good year with Sentinels. They were knocked out in the first round of VCT//LOCK IN and are 2-3 at VCT Americas.