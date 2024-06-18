Riot investigates VAN 84 error reports, mass disconnects for LoL and VALORANT players

Over the last day, Riot Games enthusiasts have been suffering across multiple titles due to overarching errors and issues with the company’s anti-cheat, Vanguard.

Recommended Videos

In League of Legends and VALORANT, players have reported multiple different errors that have popped up, preventing them from loading into games or disconnecting them from an ongoing match. One of the more rampant errors that has taken over the platform is VAN 84, which has to do with a problem with the game’s anti-cheat system.

Oops. Image via Riot Games

Luckily for gamers, Riot’s developers have been notified about the rising number of errors and disconnects and have specified that the problems are due to a backend networking issue. They’ll be investigating and fixing the problems at hand and will send out an update in the game client once all issues have been rectified.

Additionally, any queue restrictions or bans that were issued due to disconnects, dodges, or AFKs will be subsequently removed. This should be a welcome sight for most players since many were disconnected from different servers during matches.

It’s unknown, however, if players will get back any LP or RR that was lost during this time, but it’s unlikely that Riot resets ranked progress to before the errors began. As a result, players will probably have to take these ranked losses on the chin and begin the climb anew.

Many League and VALORANT players likely hope these connection issues will be fixed sooner rather than later. But until then, it’s suggested that you avoid playing in competitive and ranked queues to avoid losing any games due to these errors.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy