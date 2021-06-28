Noble introduces new VALORANT roster ahead of NA’s VCT Stage 3

Fans can see them in action later this week.

Noble unveiled its new VALORANT roster today with North America’s VCT Stage Three just around the corner.

Colin “Precision” O’Neill will be joined by Nate “payen” Lopez, Brandon “bdog” Sanders, Timothy “frostyZK” Ly, and Aleko “LeviathanAG” Gabuniya, the organization announced today.

Bdog and Leviathan’s signings aren’t a complete surprise since both pros played alongside Precision in May’s NSG Summer Championship. But with the departure of Zachary “zekken” Patrone, who joined XSET last week, and Aiden King, who was released earlier this month, Noble needed to fill those voids immediately.

Payen has plenty of competitive experience, having participated in the VCT Stage Two circuit with Ghost Gaming. And frosty played for Luminosity’s Fortnite team last year, sporting competitive experience of his own. With the squad finally complete, Noble will join the action in this week’s VCT Stage Three open qualifier and face off against MIRACLE in the round of 128.

Organizations have been solidifying their VALORANT rosters with the third leg of the competition beginning this Thursday, July 1. Evil Geniuses, for example, announced its lineup today as well and added Daniel “roca” Gustaferri, Brandon “Branted” Ballard, and Mike “Pho” Panza to play alongside Christine “potter” Chi and Nolan “Temperature” Pepper.

