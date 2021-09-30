NA VCT Game Changers 3: Scores, schedule, bracket

The women’s VALORANT scene is heating up more and more, especially in North America. And that’s culminating in a highly anticipated third Game Changers event.
In the weeks leading up to NA VCT Game Changers Three, several rising esports organizations like XSET and Version1 have jumped into the female VALORANT scene, joining established orgs like Cloud9, TSM, Gen.G, CLG, and Dignitas in the process.
Several of those teams are competing in Game Changers Three, an event with an eight-team double-elimination bracket and another $50,000 prize pool up for grabs. Despite the deep talent pool, there’s one team solely in the sights of the rest of the field: Cloud9 White. The two-time reigning Game Changers champions have only lost one map in this entire event series and are seeking the elusive three-peat.
Here are the schedule and scores for NA VCT Game Changers Three.
Participating teams
- Cloud9 White
- Shopify Rebellion
- Dignitas Female
- Gen.G Black
- CLG Red
- TSM Female
- XSET Female
- Polaris
Bracket
All matches are best-of-three, except for the grand finals, which is a best-of-five. All matches will be played on Patch 3.06 with Fracture disabled.
Schedule and scores
All times listed are CT and subject to change/delays.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Upper bracket quarterfinals
- 2pm CT: Cloud9 White vs. XSET Female
- 2pm CT: Gen.G Black vs. Polaris
- 4:30pm CT: TSM Female vs. Dignitas
- 4:30pm CT: Shopify Rebellion vs. CLG Red
Upper bracket semifinals
- 7pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 7pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 1
Lower bracket round one
- 2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Lower bracket round two
- 4:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 4:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Lower bracket round three
- 7pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 2
Upper bracket final
- 4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Lower bracket final
- 7pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Oct. 3
Grand finals (best-of-five)
- 4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
