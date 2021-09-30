NA VCT Game Changers 3: Scores, schedule, bracket

The women’s VALORANT scene is heating up more and more, especially in North America. And that’s culminating in a highly anticipated third Game Changers event.

In the weeks leading up to NA VCT Game Changers Three, several rising esports organizations like XSET and Version1 have jumped into the female VALORANT scene, joining established orgs like Cloud9, TSM, Gen.G, CLG, and Dignitas in the process.

Several of those teams are competing in Game Changers Three, an event with an eight-team double-elimination bracket and another $50,000 prize pool up for grabs. Despite the deep talent pool, there’s one team solely in the sights of the rest of the field: Cloud9 White. The two-time reigning Game Changers champions have only lost one map in this entire event series and are seeking the elusive three-peat.

Here are the schedule and scores for NA VCT Game Changers Three.

Participating teams

Cloud9 White

Shopify Rebellion

Dignitas Female

Gen.G Black

CLG Red

TSM Female

XSET Female

Polaris

Bracket

All matches are best-of-three, except for the grand finals, which is a best-of-five. All matches will be played on Patch 3.06 with Fracture disabled.

Image via Liquipedia

Schedule and scores

All times listed are CT and subject to change/delays.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Upper bracket quarterfinals

2pm CT: Cloud9 White vs. XSET Female

2pm CT: Gen.G Black vs. Polaris

4:30pm CT: TSM Female vs. Dignitas

4:30pm CT: Shopify Rebellion vs. CLG Red

Upper bracket semifinals

7pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

7pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 1

Lower bracket round one

2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

2pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Lower bracket round two

4:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

4:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Lower bracket round three

7pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 2

Upper bracket final

4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Lower bracket final

7pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 3

Grand finals (best-of-five)

4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

