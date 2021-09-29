XSET signs women’s VALORANT roster NOTHING2LOSE ahead of VCT Game Changers 3

The XSET organization continues its esports expansion with the signing of the North American female VALORANT roster NOTHING2LOSE, days ahead of the start of the third NA VCT Game Changers event.

The NOTHING2LOSE team, consisting of ARIANARCHIST, starriebun, ArtstaR, maryna, EllieTwitches, and coach Ducky, announced they had been signed less than a week before the XSET announcement was made official.

With the announcement, XSET now expands to women’s VALORANT. The organization itself is just over a year old, having been founded in July 2020, and competes in Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, PUBG, and of course, both men’s and women’s VALORANT. The men’s team knocked off both Sentinels and 100 Thieves in the NA VCT Stage Three Challengers Three event, but came up just short of qualifying for Masters Three Berlin.

The signing of the North American female team comes just a week after XSET’s women’s CS:GO team parted ways with the organization and turned their sights toward VALORANT. With the organization focusing on NA VALORANT and the former CS:GO team playing in Europe, both sides agreed to go their separate ways. That roster, playing as The Originals, is competing in the first EMEA Game Changers event, with a Dexerto report indicating G2 will ultimately sign them.

As for the new XSET Female roster, their debut match under their new banner couldn’t come against a more daunting opponent. They will face two-time reigning NA Game Changers champions Cloud9 White. C9 White has only dropped a single map during both their title-winning Game Changers campaigns while challenging the other female teams to compete in non-female-only open qualifier events to get better.

The two teams will meet in the first round of Game Changers Three on Sept. 29, at 2pm CT. Polaris remains the only unsigned women’s team competing at Game Changers.