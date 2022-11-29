Modder brings VALORANT agents to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Crossovers are a staple of the video game industry at this point. Naruto in Fortnite? Soccer players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? But some of the first games to feature crossovers of this magnitude were fighting games, starting when Fighters Megamix featured characters from Virtua Fighter, Sonic, and Fighting Vipers back in 1996. But the most popular game to capitalize on the power of crossovers is Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate became the, well, ultimate crossover game with a roster of 89 playable characters from franchises beyond Nintendo, like Pac-Man, Kingdom Hearts, Fire Emblem, Metal Gear Solid, Street Fighter, Sonic, and even more Fire Emblem. The FGC was at its most hype while trying to speculate the next DLC fighter. Unfortunately, the game is now complete. But that hasn’t stopped modders from bringing even more crossovers to Ultimate‘s Final Destination.

YouTuber Malla Othman used Nintendo Switch emulator Ryujinx to introduce a brand new mod to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, bringing agents from VALORANT into the fray.

The mod works by creating skins for various characters that look exactly like some of the most popular women from Riot’s colorful shooter. While they look identical to VALORANT agents, the characters still have the moveset of the original character that was selected. For example, Neon was made into a skin for Zero Suit Samus and Reyna is actually a skin of Bayonetta.

The result? Pure chaos.

Smash fans that have witnessed the mod in action expressed excitement since the agents look so accurate. It’s most definitely a sight to see Reyna release Bayonetta’s Final Smash, Infernal Climax, and watch Jett jump around as the agile Sheik.

Similar mods can be found here, allowing you to fight as wacky characters like Hank Hill or simply give some sick upgrades to existing characters’ skins. There’s even a mod that lets you change Kirby into Gooey, one of his nemeses.

While Smash fans are definitely disappointed that Sakurai has moved on from Ultimate, the possibilities are endless if you are willing to play on an emulator.