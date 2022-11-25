Call of Duty fans can now play as soccer superstar Pogba in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2

Whether you’re diving into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II‘s multiplayer mode, running through DMZ, or trying to escape enemy squads in Warzone 2, you’ll encounter a series of different operators. And starting today, players can run into French soccer superstar Paul Pogba in-game as part of the latest addition to the title’s store.

The Pogba Operator bundle is available for 2,400 CP ($20) and contains a series of cosmetics. The flagship addition of the package is Pogba as an operator, but the bundle also offers a slew of other items. In addition to Pogba, you can get a gold blueprint for the Fennec 45 SMG, a blue-rarity blueprint for the HCR 56 LMG, a finishing move, an ATV skin, a weapon charm, a sticker, and an emblem.

Screengrab via Activision

Pogba is the second of three soccer superstars to step off the pitch and into the war-torn Al Mazrah for the newly released game. Brazilian icon Neymar Jr. received his own bundle earlier this week, which also brings a similar array of rewards for the same price tag. Neymar himself provides the voice for his character, using some of his catchphrases in the shooter.

The last footballer to round out the roster will be Argentinian phenom Lionel Messi, as confirmed by Activision in an official tweet. Like the rest of his peers, Messi’s bundle is bound to cost 2,400 CP ($20) and also bring similar items, including two blueprints, a vehicle skin, several cosmetics, and—of course—Messi as an operator.

Despite being expected to steal the spotlight in the 2022 World Cup, however, neither Pogba nor Neymar will see as much playtime in Qatar as they expected. Pogba had to sit out of the competition due to an injury last month, and Neymar will also miss out on Brazil’s next two games due to an injury he sustained during the team’s debut against Serbia yesterday, which ended with a 2-0 victory.