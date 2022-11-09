How to get Neymar, Pogba, and Messi in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty’s growing partnership library is continuing to expand in Modern Warfare 2. But this time, it’s not the killer from the Scream franchise, it’s literally some of the biggest star athletes in the entire world.

Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Leo Messi are all coming to CoD as part of a special event in 2022. Both MW2 and Warzone 2 will be graced with their likenesses in special operator bundles that fans can purchase to add them to their own teams.

Season 01 of MW2 and Warzone 2 will kick off on Nov. 16, and soccer fanatics will be able to grow their operator roster with their footwork wizardry not much later.

Here’s how to add soccer’s biggest studs to your CoD squad.

How to get Neymar, Pogba, and Messi in MW2 and Warzone 2

Neymar + Pogba + Messi = SQUAD GOALS 🔥⚽



Sign three of the world’s greatest athletes to your Operator roster in Season 01 by picking up these limited-time bundles. Find out more in the #CODBlog 👉 https://t.co/UedvvYndwc pic.twitter.com/MKxBfPTT1P — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2022

“Whatever name you call it by, the international game of football is making its impact in season 01 through the Modern Warfare FC event,” Activision said. “More details, including information on a limited-time CODBall mode and a community Support Your Team Pick’em minigame, will be shared in-season.”

The full contents of the bundles haven’t been revealed just yet, but Activision did announce when each of the players will become available. Here’s when you can snag the soccer stars:

Neymar Jr. operator bundle

Available on Nov. 21

Paul Pogba operator bundle

Available on Nov. 25

Leo Messi operator bundle

Available on Nov. 29

In previous years, operator bundles have included items like weapon blueprints, weapon charms and stickers, player cards, player emblems, and finishing moves. More of the same should be expected from these bundles in MW2.

Check back here for more information regarding the soccer stars heading into Call of Duty soon.