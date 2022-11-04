Soccer stars Pogba, Neymar, Messi confirmed for Call of Duty collaboration, including MW2 and Warzone 2

The excitement should be kicking off real soon.

Another one of Call of Duty’s many worst-kept secrets has now been officially revealed.

Soccer superstars Pogba, Neymar Jr., and Messi are coming to several CoD titles, including Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and Call of Duty Mobile. Details of the partnership have not been revealed just yet.

Leakers previously mentioned the footballers appearing in MW2 as part of some sort of promotion with the World Cup, which is beginning in a few weeks. Another leak revealed their in-game look, confirming that they will appear in-game in some capacity.

It’s possible that the star athletes could become playable operators or just appear as skins for existing operators in the game. They could also be strictly appearing in a limited-time mode of some kind, as other leakers have previously mentioned.

CoD has become known for its crossovers featuring real-life personas like Snoop Dogg, and fictional characters like Ghostface from Scream, John Rambo, John McClane from Die Hard, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more.

EXCLUSIVE: There will be a LTM map and mode for World Cup crossover in MWII alongside Messi, Neymar and Pogba being operators. pic.twitter.com/duJXUzBUSw — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) November 2, 2022

Pogba & Neymar in COD MW2 🎯🔫 pic.twitter.com/Of3pezLBJs — chuboi 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@ChuBoi) October 27, 2022

The first match of the World Cup begins on Nov. 20, so more information about just what this partnership entails should be coming in the next few weeks.