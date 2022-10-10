Messi, Neymar, and Pogba coming to Modern Warfare 2? CoD leaker says yes

Call of Duty leakers have had a field day over the last few years releasing information on unannounced content, and it looks like the trend won’t be coming to an end anytime soon.

TheGhostofHope, who has been correct on previously reported leaks in the past, is back again with another set of teases on unreleased content. This time, they’re saying that international soccer stars Messi, Neymar, and Pogba could be coming to Modern Warfare 2 as operator skins.

Some upcoming unreleased Operators for #ModernWarfareII



Aksel

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Roze

Reyes

Gromsco pic.twitter.com/zkzpPH8P57 — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

Hope and others were quick to point out that the superstar athletes could be joining up with CoD to help promote the upcoming World Cup event, which begins at the end of November, just days after the release of Warzone 2.0 on Nov. 16.

This wouldn’t be Pogba’s first partnership with CoD. The French footballer also partnered up with the franchise to help promote an event in Warzone back in Aug. 2020, joining the fictional Verdansk Sparks club when the stadium on the battle royale map opened up for the first time.

The list of skins in Hope’s tweet also includes two more notable names in the form of Roze and Reyes. Roze is the notorious CoD skin that wrought havoc in Warzone due to her pitch-black outfit, which allowed her to blend into shadows around the map. Reyes could be a new character, but since it also shares the name with the main protagonist from Infinite Warfare, fans are hoping it’s the same character.

Hope made a second, separate claim that there will be campaign-related downloadable content released some time in 2023, also including a large map pack for MW2 multiplayer. Hope says the map pack will be a “greatest hits,” featuring classic maps from not just Infinity Ward, but Treyarch, and Sledgehammer as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign DLC to be released in late 2023 bundled with map pack I leaked previously. pic.twitter.com/clIJZeqCiZ — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

As is always the case with leaks, nothing is confirmed until it’s announced by Activision, so the tweets have to be treated as a rumor for now. But since Hope has a track record of having solid information, there’s reason for soccer fans to get hyped about the potential.

Modern Warfare 2 releases on Oct. 28 and Warzone 2.0 follows up on Nov. 16.