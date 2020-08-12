Paul Pogba joins Verdansk Sparks team as part of Call of Duty: Warzone partnership

French soccer star, World Cup winner, and elite athlete Paul Pogba has revealed that he’s “leaving” Manchester United for a new team—the Verdansk Sparks.

He’s not actually leaving, though—calm down, hooligans. Pogba just used his Twitter today to announce a new partnership with Call of Duty: Warzone, sporting a new kit of the faux soccer team that plays it home games in the battle royale map’s stadium.

The tweet above surely gave a mini-heart attack to some Man U fans, but it’s all in good fun. The tweet is helping to spread the message of Warzone’s map changes in season five, including the Stadium opening up.

Pogba also revealed his favorite Warzone loadout, which includes The Glitch Bruen MK9, Open Season Kar98k, C4, Heartbeat Sensor, and E.O.D., Overkill, and Tracker as his perks.

While Pogba’s 7.5 million Twitter followers were likely caught off guard by the tweet, it’s a smart method of advertising. If his followers weren’t aware of Warzone somehow, they definitely are now.

Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play and available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.