Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 13.0.1: Full patch notes and changes

The final patch is live, buffing multiple characters and nerfing others like Pyra & Mythra.

Image via Nintendo

Version 13.0.1 is now live for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, adding the final fighter adjustments and essentially ending any development outside of general upkeep for the game after almost three years. And while not every fighter saw a change, the update did bring more changes than many fans thought. 

In total, 22 fighters, not counting Echo Fighters, saw some form of adjustment in the final patch. Specifcially for the competitive juggernauts Pyra & Mythra, this saw some serious nerfs levied against them. 

Most of the patch was used to buff fighters that have fallen off in terms of usage or were seeing some but failing to produce results. Ike, DK, Ryu, Robin, Link, Mega Man, and basically every other listed character received some form of positive change. 

Meanwhile, Pyra & Mythra, along with Min Min, received nerfs. These mainly dealt with adding more vulnerability frames after certain moves or adjusting animations and durations for movement or other attacks. 

There are also a handful of other general changes that were made to Ultimate. Here are the full patch notes for what will likely be the last major update for the game. 

General

  • Samus (Metroid Dread) & E.M.M.I. (Metroid Dread) amiibo are now supported
    • Note: If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap these amiibo to the NFC area, you can receive their spirits
    • Note: Samus (Metroid Dread) can be used as a Figure Player (FP)
  • Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Fighter Adjustments

FighterMoveAdjustment
Donkey KongNeutral Attack 2Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.Reduced vulnerability.
Donkey KongDown Tilt AttackExtended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation.
Donkey KongNeutral SpecialIncreased the speed that super armor activates.
LinkNeutral Attack 1Increased attack speed.
LinkDown Tilt AttackAdjusted launch angle.
LinkUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance for the final attack.
PeachSide SpecialMade it easier to grab edges.
DaisySide SpecialMade it easier to grab edges.
Ice ClimbersDash AttackIncreased attack speed.
Ice ClimbersDown Smash AttackExtended launch distance.
Ice ClimbersUp SpecialIncreased attack speed.Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.
FalcoDash AttackIncreased attack power while maintaining launch distance.
FalcoSide Smash AttackIncreased the attack range in the front to match the visual.
MewtwoSide Tilt AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance.
MewtwoForward ThrowIncreased power.
Meta KnightUp Smash AttackIncreased attack range.Adjusted so opponents won’t fall over when hit with the first or second hit.
Meta KnightForward Air AttackIncreased power.
Meta KnightBack Air AttackIncreased power.
Meta KnightUp ThrowExtended launch distance.
WarioNeutral Attack 1Increased power.Reduced vulnerability.
WarioNeutral Attack 2Increased attack power while maintaining launch distance.Reduced vulnerability.
IkeNeutral Attack ３Increased power.Extended launch distance.
IkeUp Smash AttackExtended launch distance for the high-damage range.
IkeSide SpecialIncreased power when starting to charge forward on the ground.Extended launch distance when starting to charge forward on the ground.
Mega ManDash AttackExtended launch distance for the final attack.Increased attack speed.
Mega ManDown Smash AttackExtended the damage range downward.
Mega ManSide SpecialIncreased power.
Rosalina & LumaBasic MovementsShortened the launch distance when Luma is launched.
Rosalina & LumaDown Smash AttackExtended Rosalina’s damage range inward.
RobinFlurry AttackIncreased attack range.Increased power.
RobinFlurry Attack to KOIncreased attack range.
Bowser Jr.Dash AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.Increased power.
Bowser Jr.Down Tilt AttackMade it easier to hit multiple times.Adjusted launch angle for the final attack.
Bowser Jr.Up Smash AttackIncreased power.
Bowser Jr.Side SpecialExtended launch distance when spinning.
RyuSide Tilt Attack (Strong)Increased attack speed.
RyuNeutral SpecialIncreased attack power while maintaining launch distance for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks.
RyuSide SpecialReduced vulnerability for light, medium, heavy, and command-input attacks when used on the ground.
CloudDown SpecialIncreased attack speed for Finishing Touch.
Inklingetc.Reduced vulnerability when reloading ink.
InklingSide Tilt AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance.
InklingUp Tilt AttackMade it easier to hit opponents on the ground.
InklingSide Smash AttackMade it easier to hit the high-damage range.
InklingNeutral SpecialExtended the distance of the shot.
RidleyDash AttackIncreased power.Extended launch distance.
Piranha PlantSide Tilt AttackExtended launch distance for the final attack.
Piranha PlantDown Tilt AttackIncreased the amount of time hit detection lasts.Reduced vulnerability.
Piranha PlantDown Air AttackIncreased the amount of time the meteor effect lasts for the damage window.
Piranha PlantDown SpecialShortened the time to use the move.
Min MinBasic MovementsReduced the power against shields for each punch.Adjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.
Min MinNeutral Air AttackIncreased the vulnerability when landing.
Min MinSide Smash AttackReduced the duration of the Dragon’s beam.
SteveUp Smash AttackReduced the duration of an opponent’s animation when they are struck by different parts of this attack.
PyraBasic MovementsAdjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.
PyraSide SpecialIncreased vulnerability.
MythraBasic MovementsAdjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.
MythraSide Smash AttackShortened launch distance.
SoraBasic MovementsAdjusted the length of some of the animations when knocked down on the ground to match other fighters.