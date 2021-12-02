Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 13.0.1: Full patch notes and changes

Version 13.0.1 is now live for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, adding the final fighter adjustments and essentially ending any development outside of general upkeep for the game after almost three years. And while not every fighter saw a change, the update did bring more changes than many fans thought.

In total, 22 fighters, not counting Echo Fighters, saw some form of adjustment in the final patch. Specifcially for the competitive juggernauts Pyra & Mythra, this saw some serious nerfs levied against them.

Most of the patch was used to buff fighters that have fallen off in terms of usage or were seeing some but failing to produce results. Ike, DK, Ryu, Robin, Link, Mega Man, and basically every other listed character received some form of positive change.

Meanwhile, Pyra & Mythra, along with Min Min, received nerfs. These mainly dealt with adding more vulnerability frames after certain moves or adjusting animations and durations for movement or other attacks.

There are also a handful of other general changes that were made to Ultimate. Here are the full patch notes for what will likely be the last major update for the game.

General

Samus (Metroid Dread) & E.M.M.I. (Metroid Dread) amiibo are now supported Note: If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap these amiibo to the NFC area, you can receive their spirits Note: Samus (Metroid Dread) can be used as a Figure Player (FP)

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Fighter Adjustments