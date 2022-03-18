M3Champions lock in EMEA VCT Challengers One playoff spot after 3 wins in 3 days

The VALORANT roster formerly known as Gambit, M3Champions, locked in a playoff spot at EMEA VCT Challengers One today after three straight 2-0 series wins over three straight days.

Each series win for M3C was more dominant than the last. First, they defeated fellow CIS representative Natus Vincere with 13-5 and 13-9 wins on Ascent and Breeze. M3C then handled BIG with a 13-4 and 13-8 win on Split and Breeze. Finally, they saved their best performance for last in a must-win series against LDN UTD, taking Ascent 13-5 and Breeze 13-1.

The champions of Masters Three Berlin and the grand finalists of VCT Champions, M3C entered the EMEA VCT Challengers One group stage under their traditional Gambit name, securing a dominant win over Liquid before falling to FunPlus Phoenix via two overtime losses. But in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EMEA VCT was postponed the following weekend. And when matches resumed over the next two weeks, Gambit wasn’t among the participants.

After the week five super week, Gambit announced its VALORANT roster would play under a neutral name, much like how the organization’s CS:GO roster was made to do so to compete in ESL Pro League. The VALORANT players decided on the name M3Champions before their three-day gauntlet.

With the matches behind them and resounding victory achieved, the M3C players can now look ahead to playoffs. They will enter with the second seed, given that they share a 4-1 record with FPX but FPX hold the tie-breaker in their head-to-head result. M3C will take on Guild in the first round of playoffs, on a to-be-determined date.