EMEA VCT to host ‘super week’ of 10 matches over 3 days, Gambit not included

The VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA has a busy week ahead since this weekend will feature 10 matches to make up for the postponed games in week three, Riot Games announced. Russian organization Gambit is not present in the scheduled matches, but the official reason for the team’s absence hasn’t been revealed.

In late February, VCT EMEA postponed all European, Middle Eastern, and African matches in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The planned matches that weekend were postponed and VCT EMEA returned the following week with three games. The newly announced “super week” will help the regions catch up on scheduled matches since 10 games are scheduled for this weekend.

We are moving forward with #VCTEMEA this weekend with 10 matches, including some of the postponed matches from Week 3. We are adding extra broadcast days from March 16-18, and will provide the schedule in the coming days.



A-Stream.

Two matches are scheduled for Friday, March 11, and fans can expect four matches on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13. The B stream will feature Guild against SMB and BIG against NAVI on March 13. The action on March 13 will include LDN UTD vs. FPX and BBL vs. Acend. While four matches each day might be exciting, fans will have to try and watch two games simultaneously in both time slots.

But fans have noticed that Gambit are not included in the new schedule, leaving many people curious about when the organization will compete again. Riot hasn’t confirmed why Gambit isn’t included, but it’s most likely due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fnatic and SMB will start the exciting weekend tomorrow at 9am CT.