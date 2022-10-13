LOUD reportedly close to signing 2 new VALORANT players for VCT 2023

The Brazilian organization is in advanced talks to round out its VALORANT roster for 2023.

LOUD, the winner of VALORANT Champions 2022, is in advanced talks to acquire two Brazilian players in Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira of Ninjas in Pyjamas and Arthur “tuyz” Vieira of TBK, according to a report by Brazilian outlet The Enemy.

Both players have been allowed to explore their options for 2023. Should the deal go through, cauanzin and tuyz would take the spots of Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Bryan “pANcada” Luna, who are on their way to Sentinels, according to Dot Esports.

Cauanzin and tuyz would play alongside Erick “aspas” Santos, Matias “saadhak” Delipetro, and Felipe “Less” de Loyola, should they join LOUD for VCT 2023. The Brazilian organization has reportedly lost Sacy and pANcada, but it has reached an agreement the retain the core of aspas, saadhak, and Less, according to The Enemy.

The deal should be finalized before Oct. 15, according to The Enemy. This is the deadline that Riot Games has set with partnered teams for them to submit their lineups with at least three players for VCT 2023.

Tuyz has been playing VALORANT professionally since 2020 and was moved to TBK’s inactive roster along with the rest of the other players earlier this month. He was signed by TBK on December 2021 and has mostly played as Jett in the past 90 days, according to VLR.gg’s statistics.

Cauanzin, on the other hand, has been looking for a new team since September when NiP allowed all of its players to explore their options. He had been playing for NiP since January 2022 and averaged 275.8 ACS in 94 rounds played with Sova in the past three months, according to VLR.gg’s statistics.

LOUD will play in the Americas partnership league in 2023, competing against Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Cloud9, NRG, Evil Geniuses, FURIA, MIBR, KRÜ Esports, and Leviatán.