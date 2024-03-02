Leaked VALORANT battle pass images supposedly hint at next map

VALORANT Episode Eight Act Two might be coming around the corner, but players might already be getting a glimpse of the future in recent images found from the upcoming battle pass.

New leaks have shown off a new player card that will be featured in the new battle pass, highlighting a location not shown in previous VALORANT lore. Since Riot Games has used the battle pass to tease future content, most people believe this card is a hint for the next map.

In the card, fans can see a large white pillar with some inscriptions etched into its walls as an unknown character rappels down to the floor from a large hole in the ceiling. It seems like a hidden cave system that leads to a more complex building within, which could provide one of the more unique locations in the game’s map rotation.

If the map does exist, there are plenty of different directions that the developers could take, from new map technology, well-designed sites, and atmospheric details that will transport players to the location as they make the climb through the ranks. There could, however, be some big changes to the map rotation once it’s added to the competitive map pool in the future.

This also isn’t the first hint that VALORANT players have discovered over the last few months. A new agent is supposedly being introduced later this month with the start of VCT Masters Madrid, and they are apparently going to change how smokes are used in the Controller role. This agent was also apparently hinted at in the previous battle pass through a player card that had butterflies on it.