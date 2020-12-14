Jmoh benched from Immortals’ VALORANT roster

The duelist is still under contract but "exploring" his options.

Several VALORANT teams are making roster adjustments with the Champions Tour just around the corner—and Immortals is no different.

Duelist Jason “jmoh” Mohandessi was benched from Immortals’ starting squad, the 21-year-old announced today. While he’s still under contract with the organization, jmoh is “exploring options.”

Just a update for everyone, I’m benched from @Immortals but still under contract with them.



As that being said, I’m exploring options.



Can play any duelist roles



Grateful for the achievements and experience I had with them but time to focus on the future



RT’s are appreciated — IMT jmoh (@jmohGG) December 14, 2020

Even though Immortals were one of eight teams to qualify for the First Strike main event, they were eliminated by Team Envy in the first round. Their failure to advance further in the scene’s biggest competition likely sparked the roster change. Jmoh mainly played Jett for Immortals but is open to playing “any duelist roles” for another team.

Though teams like Sentinels and TSM have maintained the same lineup for months, other squads have undergone several iterations through VALORANT’s short lifespan. Immortals lost young duelists Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and Quan “Dicey” Tran to 100 Thieves in October and then parted ways with Yannick “KOLER” Blanchette shortly after. Despite having less than a month of playing time together before the first qualifier, Immortals’ new roster still secured a top-eight finish at First Strike.

It’s unclear who jmoh’s replacement will be, but the season-long global Champions Tour is kicking off in early 2021.

Immortals isn’t the first team to make a roster adjustment during this pseudo-offseason period. Last week, NRG benched KOLER and Cloud9 parted ways with IGL Josh “shinobi” Abastado after failing to qualify for First Strike. There will likely be more roster shake-ups before the 2021 VALORANT season begins.