100 Thieves adds former Immortals pros Asuna and Dicey to complete VALORANT roster

The two young pros are joining vets Hiko, nitr0, and steel.

It appears that 100 Thieves’ VALORANT team is done rebuilding.

The organization announced its two final signings to complete its roster today, picking up former Immortals players Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and Quan “Dicey” Tran. The young talent is joining a team with a lot of promise, made up of CS:GO vets Nick “nitr0” Cannella, Josh “steel” Nissan, and captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin.

Excited to announce the final two members of 100 Thieves VALORANT: Asuna & Dicey!



With that, we have rounded out our competitive VALORANT roster:



Time to grind!

100 Thieves’ initial VALORANT team got off to a rocky start, struggling to prove themselves in the competitive scene. The team then parted ways with four former PUBG pros and signed nitr0. Hiko and nitr0 decided to take their time to build a squad that can “perform at the highest level.”

Immortals announced Asuna and Dicey’s transfer to 100 Thieves today, claiming to have constructed a roster that “performed above expectations” with teams having “taken note.”

While Hiko, nitr0, and steel offer some “big brains” and a “lot of experience,” according to the team captain, Asuna and Dicey are both young at 17 years old. The two up-and-comers should provide fresh talent to the star-studded roster.

Hiko explained during his Twitch broadcast today that the three vets will likely be supporting the two young players, who will play duelists. The captain also said he “might become a Sova main” for his team.

The new roster will debut during Riot’s first official VALORANT tournament, First Strike.