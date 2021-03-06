Incredible Hiko clutch eliminates TSM, sends 100 Thieves to VCT Masters One

Somehow, someway, he keeps getting away with it. 100 Thieves’ VALORANT team punctuated a dominant 2-0 series victory over TSM today with another inhuman clutch from Spencer “Hiko” Martin.

Before the clutch veteran delivered the dagger, 100T applied the pressure to an already shaken TSM early on. TSM had just come off a shocking 2-0 loss to Luminosity and 100T pounced on them on Icebox by jumping out to a 6-0 lead.

GG TSM we won 2-0 and qualify for VCT masters. Very rough set of qualifiers for us BUT we did it!!!! LETS GO.#100T



31 tomorrow btw. — 100T Hiko (@Hiko) March 5, 2021

TSM won four-straight rounds to follow, but those were all they mustered up the whole map. 100T took the next seven rounds through halftime to end it early and convincingly 13-4. Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk led the way with 20 kills.

TSM's pick of Ascent began far more competitively. The teams traded rounds through the first half to head to halftime tied 6-6. But then 100T took the gloves off for their attacking side and grew their lead to 12-7. James "hazed" Cobb, almost absent on map one with four kills, did his best for TSM with 23 on Ascent. But TSM's goal of reaching Masters came to a heartbreaking end at the hands of Hiko.

Surely not another @Hiko clutch, right?



With a dominant showing, @100Thieves claim a 2-0 victory over @TSM and secure their spot in the #VALORANTChallengers Masters Event!



One decider match left for the night, tune in:



🔴 https://t.co/LDp3u7Z7ty

⚔️ @NRGgg vs @GenG pic.twitter.com/YTlub6lAVY — Nerd Street Gamers (@nerdstgamers) March 5, 2021

In a one-vs-four scenario, Hiko calmly took the spike into the A site, didn't plant, and ended TSM's hopes and dreams in one unreal, disgusting clutch. 100T took the map 13-7, the series 2-0, and booked their trip to Masters.

For 100 Thieves, elation and relief follow Ethan's first event since coming over to VALORANT. TSM, on the other hand, face heartbreak and disappointment after falling short for the third-straight time at a Challengers event.

