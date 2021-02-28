Ethan steps away from EG’s CS:GO roster, joins 100 Thieves’ VALORANT team

Professional CS:GO player Ethan Arnold has parted ways with Evil Geniuses, the organization announced today. He’s joining the 100 Thieves VALORANT roster and replacing Dicey in this week’s VALORANT Champions Tour qualifiers.

Ethan is a talented CS:GO player who competed with notable teams like NRG Esports and eUnited before joining Evil Geniuses in late 2019. He has helped the team win multiple events, including ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online - North America and the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American finals.

Welcome @ethanarnold to 100 Thieves VALORANT!



Ethan has been competing in CS:GO for the past five years, marking this his official debut in VALORANT. We’re excited to support his transition and can’t wait to see him compete with the team! #100T pic.twitter.com/BmuZYTJqos — 100T Esports (@100T_Esports) February 28, 2021

Ethan’s departure came as a surprise for fans and other community members considering the team has been performing well, and there were few signs of the impending changes. 100 Thieves later confirmed his signing to its VALORANT roster shortly after.

Dozens of CS:GO players have moved to VALORANT and its fresh esports scene. Ethan’s talent will likely transfer to the new game, and he'll help the team correct its performance.

100 Thieves have struggled so far in the VALORANT Champions Tour and failed to secure a spot in the first Masters event. The team will have another chance at this week’s qualifier to earn their spot.

The team did win VALORANT First Strike: North America, but it appears roster changes are needed to continue performing well. Ethan has an outstanding CS:GO record and is an excellent addition to the 100 Thieves VALORANT roster.