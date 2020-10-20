HyP leaves Ninjas in Pyjamas, enters free agency

Former Overwatch pro and VALORANT player HyP has left Ninjas in Pyjamas and is now a free agent, he announced earlier today.

HyP joined the Swedish team in July after he and his teammates from a French squad called “HypHypHyp” gave up on looking for an organization to sign them all.

As of today, I'm no longer under contract with NiP.



I'm now Free Agent and looking for a new home !



You can contact me at HyP@prodigy-agency.gg or via DM — HyP (@HyP_ow) October 20, 2020

During his journey with NiP, HyP competed in three tournaments from the Ignition Series, hosted in collaboration with Riot Games, and earned top-four finishes each time. NiP ended the WePlay! Invitational, LVL Clash 2, and BLAST Twitch Invitational by getting knocked out in the semifinals.

In September, he was benched alongside Fearoth when the team signed Sayf.

G2 Esports, who undoubtedly are the kings of Europe in VALORANT this year, won those three tournaments, the latter being the last one of the Ignition Series.

Prior to the release of VALORANT, HyP emerged in Overwatch‘s competitive scene not long after the release of Blizzard’s ambitious FPS game in 2016. He joined Paris Eternal in 2018 to compete in the second season of the Overwatch League.

After disappointing results with Paris, ending in 14th place, he retired from the competitive scene to switch to VALORANT in April. He belonged to the first Overwatch League batch of players who made the switch, such as 2019 MVP sinatraa.

He’s now looking for a new team to compete with in Riot’s FPS game. Ideally, he’ll want to join a team before the beginning of November since that’s when the qualifiers of the European First Strike tournament will kick off.

The First Strike: Europe open qualifiers will run from Nov. 9 to 22 and will culminate in the main stage from Dec. 3 to 6. This will be the first official tournament hosted by Riot Games. It will also be hosted in a variety of other regions, such as North America and South Korea.