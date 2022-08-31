Here are the VALORANT crosshair codes for EDward Gaming at VCT Champions

One of the most anticipated debuts in VALORANT‘s recent history is the debut of both EDward Gaming and China as a whole at VCT Champions 2022. Fans around the world have been waiting to see China play at an international event, and EDG’s red hot flawless run at the East Asia Last Chance Qualifier only heightened expectations.

EDG play with the kind of style that will delight fans: fast, aggressive, punishing, but still team-oriented and precise at times. The exceptionally young roster, with an average age of only 19 years old, is full of potential superstars with exceptional aim, so naturally, their crosshair settings will draw the attention of aspiring players from any region.

Like the other pros competing at VALORANT Champions, Riot shares the exact crosshair codes for all competing players before their first match, so you can get your hands on any EDG player crosshair that’s caught your eye.

All crosshair codes for EDG VALORANT players at VCT Champions

These @EDG_Edward crosshairs are now available!



Copy + paste the threaded code to get them in-game. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/8J0iwm3WEs — VALORANT Champions Tour 🇹🇷 (@ValorantEsports) August 31, 2022

Here are all the crosshair codes for all five members of EDG’s VALORANT starting roster.

EDG Haodong 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.64;o;1 EDG Life 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.86;o;1 EDG CHICHOO 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 EDG nobody 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;1;1o;3;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0 EDG ZmjjKK 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;7;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1t;0;S;c;0;s;0.591;o;1

To use one of these crosshair codes yourself, copy the code and open the settings page in the VALORANT client. Head to the crosshair tab and click the Import Crosshair Profile icon with the down arrow. Paste the code and it should create a new crosshair profile you can rename.

Check out the full list of pro player VALORANT crosshair codes here, which includes all players at VCT Champions 2022.