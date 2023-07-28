Fear KangKang: EDG VALORANT star heads to Champions 2023 with sky-high combat stats

One of the fastest rising stars in VALORANT is ready to make his mark.

Over the last year, one Chinese VALORANT superstar has already become a favorite among the global community. And at Champions 2023, he’s poised to build up his legacy as one of the best duelists in the world with Edward Gaming.

Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang, also known as KangKang, has been on a tear ever since his unreal rise to fame at VCT Masters Tokyo in June, where he quickly gained a reputation as one of the best players in the world. Now, he and the rest of his team are prepared to make another deep run at Champions in Los Angeles as they work to build on their successes over the last few months.

Awesome!Looking forward to Kangkang's performance in the upcoming matches！ https://t.co/1vEYOPz7FU — Edward Gaming (@EDG_Edward) June 27, 2023

EDG recently steamrolled through the China Qualifiers to reach Champions, only dropping a single map along the way, and KangKang won Finals MVP to boot. The 19-year-old phenom also had some eye-popping stats, including a whopping 327 average combat score with 176 kills over eight maps, according to Liquipedia. He averaged 22 kills with only 11 deaths per game, showing just how dominant he can be on any map.

At Masters Tokyo, the young superstar was just as impressive with a tournament-leading 329 kills, while also leading all players in ACS and kills per map. This time around, we could see KangKang make history again if the rest of his teammates are able to keep up their top-level play against the other tier-one squads headed to the event.

KangKang will also be hoping to face off against Team Liquid and Paper Rex since they were the two teams that led to their downfall at Masters Tokyo—and everyone knows that revenge is a dish best served with a side of Jett knives.

You can watch this electrifying duelist and the rest of EDG when they take the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 8 vs. Giants in their first series of Champions 2023.

