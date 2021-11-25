Guild Esports officially releases 3 VALORANT players

Guild Esports bid farewell to bonkar, Yacine, and draken, three of its VALORANT representatives. All of them were inactive since the end of October.

The team had a shaky season, failing to find success in the VALORANT Champions Tour. The squad reached the quarterfinals in the playoffs of VCT: EMEA Stage Three, where they lost their chance to qualify for the Masters Two finals in Berlin.

Later on, Guild Esports tried their luck in the Last Chance Qualifier and were one step away from reaching their goal. They lost 1-3 in the final to Team Liquid, who claimed one of the last spots in the upcoming VALORANT Champions 2021.

With the team flopping to meet their expectations, the changes in the roster seemed imminent. All three players were benched at the same time, and their future is uncertain, at least for now.

Draken may be weighing his options and considering a return to CS:GO. A few days ago, he posted a tweet that read “passion over money,” which might point to him possibly looking to return to Valve’s shooter.

He wouldn’t be the only VALORANT pro to do so. This week, reports about nitr0 being in talks with Team Liquid to return to Counter-Strike reappeared, and autimatic is reportedly also considering going back to his roots.

Guild still has two active players, Leo and Sayf. It remains to be seen who the organization decides to pick up for the 2022 season.

