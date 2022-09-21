G2 permits VALORANT players to explore offers following VCT partnership fumble

The players announced their intention to move to another team in 2023.

G2 Esports has allowed its VALORANT players to explore options after the organization failed to secure a spot in the 2023 franchised league, which was reportedly a consequence of the controversy centered on CEO Carlos Rodriguez and his ties with known misogynist Andrew Tate.

Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas, Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas, Johan “Meddo” Renbjörk, Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas, Auni “AvovA” Chahade all announced their intentions to move to another team in 2023. It appears players are still under contract with G2, making them restricted free agents.

Related: Riot officially introduces all 30 partnered VCT teams for 2023

G2 have decided to let me explore my options heading into 2023.



For more details contact: @Jerome_Coupez

Email: [email protected] — G2 nukkye (@nukkye) September 21, 2022

Whilst still being contracted to @G2esports, they have allowed me to explore my options for the upcoming VALORANT franchised season.



For references: @pecagg

You can contact me at: [email protected] — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) September 21, 2022

I am allowed to look for opportunities for the next season



contact: @Jerome_Coupez

email: [email protected]agency.gg — G2 hoody (@hoodyVAL) September 21, 2022

Due to G2 not getting into franchise i have now been allowed to explore my options. I am now open to offers and ready to relocate if necessary.



If you are interested contact [email protected] or @pecagg — G2 Meddo (@Meddo) September 21, 2022

With the recent news, @G2esports allowed me to explore my options for the upcoming franchised season.



I'm looking to represent a partnered team in EMEA or NA.



contact: @Jerome_Coupez or @pecagg — G2 AvovA (@AvovAFPS) September 21, 2022

G2 had hoped to get one of the North American spots in the Americas league, but Riot chose to not invite the organization after Rodriguez posted a video on social media in which he is seen partying with Andrew Tate, according to a report by the Sports Business Journal.

Mixwell has been a part of G2 since the organization entered VALORANT in June 2020, while nukkye joined in June 2021 from Heretics. Meddo and hoody, on the other hand, were signed in December 2021 following a stint with Giants Gaming.

Out of all the players, mixwell enjoyed most success with G2, who were one of the dominant teams in Europe in 2020. The team failed to replicate the results in the following years after the introduction of the VALORANT Champions Tour, though.

G2’s future in VALORANT is unclear at the moment. The organization hasn’t announced whether it plans to play in the Challengers circuit or leave the scene until it can acquire a spot in the partnership circuit.