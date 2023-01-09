FPX rebrands its VALORANT team ahead of game’s launch in China

FPX rebranded its Chinese VALORANT team on Jan. 9 in preparation for the game’s official launch in China.

The organization promoted ZHUQUE roster, its Chinese VALORANT squad, to the main team. As a result, the team will now play under the FPX banner. “ZHUQUE will take over the banner of FPX VALORANT and continue to compete in the VALORANT esports scene under the name of FPX,” the announcement reads.

[FPX Asia VALORANT Division Rebrand Announcement]



The future is here, a new chapter of FPX VALORANT is awaiting to create📓…#FPXVALORANT #VALORANTEsports pic.twitter.com/E7Uh5WusXb — FPX (@FPX_Esports) January 9, 2023

This move is most likely a result of FPX not getting a franchising spot in any of the three international leagues in VALORANT. From 2020 until November 2022, FPX fielded a European roster in numerous competitions across the world. The squad claimed first place at VCT 2022: Stage Two Masters in Copenhagen and secured fourth place at VALORANT Champions 2022.

After the partners of the VALORANT franchised leagues were unveiled, FPX released its roster from their contracts on Nov. 7. Most of their former players from last year were signed by Natus Vincere, and will compete in the 2023 VCT EMEA League.

On Dec. 28, it was announced that Riot Games’ title will be accessible in China soon. As a result, official game servers will be set up in the country, allowing the domestic scene to be created and thrive. Until now, Chinese players had to use a VPN to connect to other servers.

With that in mind, it’s logical for FPX to promote its Chinese roster. With FPX having no luck in finding a franchising spot elsewhere, and the domestic scene on the verge of beginning, it’s no surprise the Chinese organization is looking for opportunities in its home country.