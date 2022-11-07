FPX parts ways with entire VALORANT roster

Chinese organization FunPlus Phoenix has released its European VALORANT team, the team revealed today.

The future of FPX’s roster is known, however. The team is set to part ways with Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, who will reportedly join NRG’s VALORANT team alongside the former OpTic core. The core FPX roster has, however, reportedly signed with Natus Vincere, the largest organization in the CIS region.

After years of thrilling and splendid adventure,

today we bid farewell to our glorious Valorant squad.



ANGE1, ardiis, Shao, suygetsu, Zyppan and d00mbr0s, thank you for everything you've brought to FPX.

We wish all of you the best of luck in your future endeavors❤️ pic.twitter.com/3C1lLlZLrW — FPX (@FPX_Esports) November 7, 2022

NAVI is set to sign former Acend player Mehmet “cNed” Yağız İpek to complete the roster, as reported by Dot Esports. NAVI is yet to announce the roster.

The moves were facilitated following developer Riot Games’ partnered team reveal after Champions. FPX was not selected to compete in the EMEA international league while NAVI was selected to represent the CIS region. In NA, NRG was one of the teams selected to join the league.

The three international leagues will act as the highest form of competition for VCT next year. Below the leagues, the Challengers circuit will operate as the method of qualification for the leagues.

In July, FPX was victorious at VCT Stage Two Masters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The team managed to take down Paper Rex in the grand final to secure the title and build up momentum heading into Champions at the end of the calendar.

But FPX finished fourth at Champions following defeats to eventual third-place finishers DRX in the semifinal of the lower bracket. OpTic Gaming took down DRX to face off against LOUD in the grand finals, which the Brazilian team won.