Former Fortnite star benjyfishy reportedly joining VCT EMEA squad, could debut at LCQ

Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish has reached a verbal agreement to play for Team Heretics in VCT EMEA, according to a report today by BLIX.GG’s Alejandro “anonimotum” Gomis.

Benjyfishy, 19, is reportedly expected to make his Team Heretics debut at the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier in July. Per anonimotum, the deal could see benjyfishy stick with Team Heretics beyond the LCQ, and required direct approval from Riot Games. VCT teams are typically not allowed to make roster moves in the middle of the season.

Things appear to be coming full circle for benjyfishy, who retired from the top levels of Fortnite competition to pursue a future in VALORANT one year ago.

Since December, benjyfishy has competed at the tier-two level in VALORANT Challengers League East: Surge with Enterprise Esports. Playing predominantly as Killjoy, benjyfishy notched an average combat score of 216.6, a 1.12 K/D ratio, and a kill-assist-survive-trade rating of 73 percent across two splits in the VCL East: Surge league, according to TheSpike.gg.

At the end of split two, benjyfishy qualified with Enterprise Esports for the VCT 2023: Ascension EMEA Play-In, but promptly revealed at the time that he would not be continuing his tenure with the squad.

we lost 0-3 against @AcendClub these guys are too good sadly 🙁 we qualified for ascension play-ins but i have decided not to play it with Enterprise, more info on my future soon <3 pic.twitter.com/Y59uhxZuIN — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) June 11, 2023

It’s been a rough season for Team Heretics so far in the VCT 2023 circuit, exiting the initial LOCK//IN São Paulo tournament in the first round before failing to qualify for the EMEA playoffs while tied for a league-worst 2-7 record.

In week six of the EMEA regular season, Team Heretics notably benched former VALORANT Champions MVP Aleksander “zeek” Zygmunt due to “personality mismatches.” Team Heretics assistant coach Brandon Weber slotted into the lineup as the unit finished 1-2 in its final three matches.

The VCT EMEA LCQ will take place between July 15 and July 23, and will send one final team to represent the region alongside Team Liquid, Fnatic, and FUT Esports at VALORANT Champions 2023.

