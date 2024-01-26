Category:
Valorant

Evil Geniuses locks down new 2024 VALORANT roster after turbulent post-Champions offseason

It's not been a fun journey to this destination.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jan 26, 2024 03:36 pm
Alexander "jawgemo" Mor and coach Christine "potter" Chi of Evil Geniuses are seen after victory against Team Liquid at VALORANT Masters Tokyo.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The team that finished in first place last year is the last org to confirm its VALORANT roster for 2024, but Evil Geniuses finally announced its VCT players today.

EG confirmed that both Alexander “jawgemo” Mor and coach Christine “potter” Chi will return to the main VALORANT lineup as the rest of the starting roster that claimed the Champions 2023 trophy has moved on to new teams.

Flanking jawgemo in the starting roster are the players reported to be joining EG earlier this month: Derrek Ha, Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, Phat “supamen” Le, and Vincent “Apotheon” Le. Aside from jawgemo, only Derrek competed on the VCT stage last year: NaturE and supamen spent 2023 on Challengers rosters while Apotheon was a part of EG’s reserve roster.

Today’s roster announcement finally brings a turbulent EG offseason to an end. Immediately after EG’s unlikely triumph at Champions 2023, it was reported that the players were given an ultimatum: take a significant pay cut or find somewhere else to play. Demon1 and Ethan were the first to leave as both joined NRG. 100T reportedly made a move to acquire Boostio that was shut down by EG but ended up signing the vocal in-game leader anyway after his contract ran out. Finally, c0m joined a dangerous international Leviatan roster.

Problems with EG as an organization surrounded the VALORANT roster moves all offseason. The org has taken a big step back in its esports involvement, parting ways with its CS2 division and exiting the LCS completely. Dot Esports reported on a crunch culture imposed on a disarrayed skeleton crew of employees back in early November.

With the company’s exit from other esports titles, this VALORANT lineup is the only active competitive EG roster within the organization. The EG VALORANT roster will start the VCT Americas Kickoff event with a one-match bye beginning on Feb. 16.

Best and worst VALORANT agents for each map
VALORANT Episode Seven banner
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Best and worst VALORANT agents for each map
Nadine Manske Nadine Manske Jan 26, 2024
The best VALORANT agents for beginners
A screenshot of three VALORANT agents, Brimstone, Neon, and Killjoy
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
The best VALORANT agents for beginners
Ty Galiz-Rowe Ty Galiz-Rowe and others Jan 25, 2024
Disguised VALORANT joins hands with Bleed Esports to break into VCT Pacific
Disguised x Bleed VALORANT esports
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Disguised VALORANT joins hands with Bleed Esports to break into VCT Pacific
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 25, 2024
NRG VALORANT coach rips into Riot over Patch 8.01: 'Basically make the game Palworld'
Skye, VALORANT agent
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
NRG VALORANT coach rips into Riot over Patch 8.01: ‘Basically make the game Palworld’
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Jan 24, 2024
VALORANT players split between mourning and celebrating Skye's nerfs in Patch 8.01
Skye, one of VALORANT's initiators, standing next to a Tasmanian tiger.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT players split between mourning and celebrating Skye’s nerfs in Patch 8.01
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 23, 2024
Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.