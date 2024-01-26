Evil Geniuses locks down new 2024 VALORANT roster after turbulent post-Champions offseason

The team that finished in first place last year is the last org to confirm its VALORANT roster for 2024, but Evil Geniuses finally announced its VCT players today.

EG confirmed that both Alexander “jawgemo” Mor and coach Christine “potter” Chi will return to the main VALORANT lineup as the rest of the starting roster that claimed the Champions 2023 trophy has moved on to new teams.

They’re still here. Photo via Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Flanking jawgemo in the starting roster are the players reported to be joining EG earlier this month: Derrek Ha, Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, Phat “supamen” Le, and Vincent “Apotheon” Le. Aside from jawgemo, only Derrek competed on the VCT stage last year: NaturE and supamen spent 2023 on Challengers rosters while Apotheon was a part of EG’s reserve roster.

Today’s roster announcement finally brings a turbulent EG offseason to an end. Immediately after EG’s unlikely triumph at Champions 2023, it was reported that the players were given an ultimatum: take a significant pay cut or find somewhere else to play. Demon1 and Ethan were the first to leave as both joined NRG. 100T reportedly made a move to acquire Boostio that was shut down by EG but ended up signing the vocal in-game leader anyway after his contract ran out. Finally, c0m joined a dangerous international Leviatan roster.

Problems with EG as an organization surrounded the VALORANT roster moves all offseason. The org has taken a big step back in its esports involvement, parting ways with its CS2 division and exiting the LCS completely. Dot Esports reported on a crunch culture imposed on a disarrayed skeleton crew of employees back in early November.

With the company’s exit from other esports titles, this VALORANT lineup is the only active competitive EG roster within the organization. The EG VALORANT roster will start the VCT Americas Kickoff event with a one-match bye beginning on Feb. 16.