Jawgemo will reportedly stay on Evil Geniuses’ new VALORANT roster for VCT 2024

The last man standing from the Evil Geniuses roster that won VALORANT Champions 2023 will lead a new group into battle in VCT 2024. Duelist/controller hybrid Alexander “jawgemo” Mor has reportedly agreed to stay with EG for the 2024 season.

Joining jawgemo, according to VALORANT reporter Alejandro “anonimotum” Gomis, is a collection of North American VALORANT players with limited experience playing in the highest tier of VCT: Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, Vincent “Apoth” Le, Phat “supamen” Le and Derrek “Derrek” Ha. Of these players, only Derrek has experience playing in VCT Americas during his 100 Thieves stint last year.

Blink and you missed them. Image via Riot Games

NaturE and supamen will make their VCT Americas debut after spending the past few years in the NA Challengers circuit, playing for the likes of Gen.G, TSM, Rise, and FaZe Clan. Finally, Apoth is making his “return” to Evil Geniuses after filling in as a member of the reserve roster during the VCT 2023 season, but this time around, he will reportedly fill in the starting roster.

In his report, Gomis notes that this will be the starting roster “if Evil Geniuses remains in the league.” While there has been speculation about EG departing the VCT after the organization’s similar departures from the LCS and other esports, the prevailing reports from Gomis and others indicate that EG will remain in VALORANT for at least the 2024 season.

For EG fans, however many are left, it stings to see the majority of the roster that won Champions leave for new projects. Expectations for this new roster will be significantly lower than the ones that would be placed on the reigning championship roster, but then again, EG started their campaign last year with low expectations.

If this roster is confirmed, then all 11 teams in VCT Americas will have a starting roster signed and ready to go for the Kickoff Tournament beginning Feb. 16.