VALORANT pros call for ‘fraud’ Evil Geniuses to be removed from VCT after LCS exit

Following today’s news of Evil Geniuses stepping away from the LCS and seemingly competitive League of Legends, several pros within Riot’s other main competitive title VALORANT are actively longing for EG to leave that too, despite claiming a world championship less than three months ago.

After the official announcement about both EG and Golden Guardians’ departures from the LCS, Sentinels member Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro fired a shot at the organization, asking for Riot to “remove them frauds from VCT too.” Zellsis’ tweet also got a retweet and thumbs-up reply from Anthony “vanity” Malaspina, IGL for Cloud9 and the Americas VALORANT Players Association.

remove them frauds from VCT too



punk ass bitches should be called Evil Dumbasses https://t.co/p3egqmsaSe — Jordan Montemurro (@Zellsis) November 20, 2023

Zellsis wasn’t the only pro to use the term “fraud” either, as former NRG captain Pujan “FNS” Mehta used the same term toward EG when bantering with the contracted Kelden “Boostio” Pupello.

The anti-EG sentiment, particularly among fans and members of professional VALORANT, is certainly not just a product of the organization’s LCS exit. Since EG reportedly told its players, weeks after lifting the trophy at Champions 2023, that they would have to take a pay cut or find somewhere else to play, a wave of news headlines has emerged that does not paint EG in a flattering light.

Whether or not EG chooses to continue competing in VALORANT remains to be seen. A Richard Lewis report from earlier in the month contained a source that said EG wanted to continue competing in Riot titles, but the organization is now out of the LCS and competitive League completely. VALORANT scrim leakers have claimed EG is still trialing players for next year, but if today’s LCS announcement is any indicator, the players and coaching staff could be the last to know about any change of plans.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot for further comment regarding EG and its involvement with VALORANT.