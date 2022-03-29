Everything to know about the new leaked agent ‘Bounty Hunter’ in VALORANT

A new VALORANT agent is coming soon, and fans recently received a small preview of what’s to come in a State of the Agents post. Leaks have also revealed small details about the new character, showing small glimpses of what their abilities will involve.

The latest State of the Agents blog post gave fans their first official look at the upcoming agent and provided small hints at their ability set. The new agent is an Initiator that will provide players with an “intimate feeling when hunting down enemies.” The team is focused on developing an agent similar to Sova that provides information to their team in a new and unique way, focusing on “‘localized initiation and recon tools.”

The blog post also hints at the new agent being Turkish, ending with the Turkish sentence “Herkesin bir korkusu var.” This translates to “everyone has a fear,” further indicating this is the character that has been blackmailing the other agents for months. The teaser image in the blog post also shows a laptop with Sova on the screen and a board with Cypher in the center, indicating the new agent knows all about these characters.

Agent Teaser



User “valohabercisi” from the VAL Lore // Art server explained that the ring appears to have an evil eye bead on it. It’s a Turkish custom that functions as a protection charm.



Eagle-eyed players also noticed a small ring near the cup in the center of the image, which appears to have the evil eye symbol on it. This symbol serves as a protection charm, and it might be a part of one of the agent’s abilities. Finally, there also appear to be Turkish delights on the desk, adding more evidence that the new agent is from a Turkish background.

Leaks have also provided more information about the new agent and how their kit will work. The codename BountyHunter was recently added to the game files, and new default totems with function similarly to Skye’s wolf. It’s unclear if or what the new agent will summon, but it will likely hunt down a specific agent or character.

Not much else is known about the new mysterious agent, but fans will likely learn more before the character is officially revealed.