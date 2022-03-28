VALORANT State of the Agents blog post hints at new upcoming agent￼

A new VALORANT State of the Agents blog post has provided new information on the game’s next agent, who will have abilities that provide an “intimate feeling when hunting down enemies.”

Riot Games character producer John Goscicki revealed in the blog post that the developers have had the idea of another agent “that revolves around the information gathering aspect” like Sova has been at the “top of mind” for a while.

The team worked on this concept and eventually “landed in a space that has more ‘localized’ initiation and recon tools.” Goscicki revealed that the new agent will give a more “intimate feeling when hunting down enemies,” giving fans their first hint at the new agent. The blog post ends with the Turkish phrase “Herkesin bir korkusu var,” which translates to “everyone has a fear.”

🔻 Agent Teaser 🔻



“This next Agent should give you a more…intimate feeling when hunting down enemies.”



”Herkesin bir korkusu var.” // “Everyone has a fear.”



Further confirmation that our next Agent will be from Turkey!



| #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/gSTvJQ2RPb — Cynprel (@cynprel) March 28, 2022

The teaser image in the post also shows a desk, likely belonging to the new character. A warm cup of coffee or tea is in the center of the desk, but fans can see an open laptop and corkboard in the background. An image of Sova is on the computer and Cypher is in the center of the board on the wall. It’s unclear how or why the new character is blackmailing other agents, but it will likely tie into their ability set.

Previous leaks revealed the codename BountyHunter has been added to the VALORANT game files and traces of a new Totem ability were also added. The new agent will likely have unique tools to hunt down specific characters and gather information for their team.

Riot hasn’t revealed when the new character will be released, but fans will likely learn more information soon.