New VALORANT initiator agent name leaked

The name of the newest VALORANT agent set to be added to the game soon has been leaked online by some of the game’s most prominent dataminers. The next agent, an initiator, will go by the name Fade.

Two different dataminers in ValorLeaks and Shiick have tweeted the new agent will go by the name Fade. Both have said that Fade is an initiator hailing from Turkey who “stalks her prey with equal parts terror and tactics.”

Fade, an Initiator, is the next agent coming to Valorant.



> Bury your fears, or she will hunt them. Fade, VALORANT's new Turkish Agent, stalks her prey with equal parts terror and tactics. Go ahead, try to hide. #VALORANT — ValorLeaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) April 15, 2022

This follows the theme of fear that’s been used heavily by VALORANT in recent weeks. Several teasers have appeared on official VALORANT channels, showcasing numerous agents in unique states of fear. The ongoing VCT Masters Reykjavík event is also heavily leaning into the theme of fear.

The supposedly named Fade has been referred to as “Bounty Hunter” by the community up until now. In a State of the Agents blog post released at the end of March, the developers confirmed the new agent would be an initiator and hinted at her Turkish origins, and said that her abilities would provide an “intimate feeling when hunting down enemies.” The post also relayed that the dev team settled on an ability kit that would provide more ‘localized’ initiation and recon tools.

No screenshots or footage of “Fade” has appeared just yet. Additionally, there has been no official confirmation from Riot that Fade is the name of the new agent. The second act of the current episode is set to end on April 25, so fans should expect the new agent to officially debut at the start of act three.