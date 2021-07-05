EU VCT Stage 3 Challengers One main event: Scores, bracket, schedule

EU Challengers One will determine four of the 12 teams playing in the EMEA Challengers Finals.

Eight European VALORANT teams have advanced through the open and closed qualifiers into the main event of EU VCT Stage Three Challengers One. These teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket for €35,000 and four slots in the EMEA Challengers Playoffs in August.

All eight teams advanced through the closed qualifier. Six teams received direct invites to the closed qualifier based on their performances in EU VCT Stage Two: Fnatic, Team Liquid, Acend, Guild Esports, Team BDS, and FunPlus Phoenix. Both G2 Esports and Rix.GG Thunder played through open qualifiers to earn their spot, with teams like Alliance, Team Heretics, Excel, and others falling short.

Stage Three represents the latest step in format expansion for the European region. In Stage One, the Challengers main events were just a lone, single-elimination round. In Stage Two, it was expanded into a full single-elimination bracket. And now, Stage Three will feature a double-elimination bracket. The entire EMEA region is getting a format expansion, with a 12-team double-elimination bracket for the Challengers Playoffs and four spots at Masters Three Berlin compared to just two in Reykjavík.

This will be the last event where the new agent KAY/O will be disabled. Starting in Challengers Two, he’ll be available in agent selection. All matches will be best-of-three. The four teams that don’t qualify for the EMEA Challengers Playoffs will directly qualify for Challengers Two.

Here are the teams, bracket, schedule, and scores for the EU VCT Stage Three Challengers One main event.

Participating teams

Fnatic

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

Acend

Guild Esports

Rix.GG Thunder

Team BDS

FunPlus Phoenix

Bracket and schedule

Liquid and Fnatic will meet yet again in the opening round. Liquid won their first battle in the EMEA Challengers Finals grand finals, but Fnatic got their revenge in the lower bracket of Masters Two Reykjavík. The two national rosters will take each other on with Sweden facing France when Guild play Team BDS. Two of the top teams from 2020 will face off when FPX and G2 meet. The surprise team of EU Masters One, Acend, will play against the surprise of this qualifier, Rix.GG Thunder.

July 7

7am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinals Team Liquid vs. Fnatic Guild Esports vs. Team BDS

10am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinals G2 Esports vs. FunPlus Phoenix Acend vs. Rix.GG Thunder

1pm CT: Lower bracket round one Liquid/Fnatic loser vs. Guild/BDS loser G2/FPX loser vs. Acend/Rix loser



July 8

10am CT: Upper bracket semifinals Liquid/Fnatic winner vs. Guild/BDS winner G2/FPX winner vs. Acend/Rix winner

1pm CT: Lower bracket round two

July 9

10am CT: Upper bracket final

1pm CT: Lower bracket round three

July 10

8am CT: Lower bracket final

July 11

8am CT: Grand final

