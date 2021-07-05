How to watch EU VCT Stage 3: Challengers One main event

The top four teams will advance to the Challengers playoffs in August

After five grueling days of open and closed qualifiers, the top eight teams have been locked in for the first EU Challengers main event of VCT Stage Three.

The main event, which begins on July 7 and ends on July 11, will feature a double-elimination, best-of-three bracket and will determine which four teams make it to EMEA Challengers playoffs in August.

Acend, Fnatic, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports, Guild Esports, Rix.GG Thunder, Team BDS, and Team Liquid will compete for a share of a €35,000 ($41.500) prize pool on Wednesday and look to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Here’s how to watch the event.

KAY/O

KAY/O, VALORANT’s newest agent, was introduced to the game in Patch 3.0. But, unlike the patch, the agent been disabled to a later date. As per rule 7.4.1 of the global competitive policy, he’ll be available to play again on July 22 for the second round of open qualifiers in Europe.

Schedule

The eight teams will duke it out in a five day double-elimination bracket starting on Wednesday, July 7 with the upper bracket quarterfinals and ending on Sunday, July 11 with the grand finals. The top four teams will advance to EMEA Challengers playoffs on August 12, where they’ll face squads from Turkey, CIS, and EU Challengers Two.

Teams to watch

Fnatic and Team Liquid, who represented Europe in VCT Masters Reykjavík, remain favorites in their region. The teams have kept their full lineups going into Stage Three and have continued to impress in the closed qualifier. The teams will face off in the upper bracket quarterfinals.

A roster reshuffle in the offseason has transformed G2 into a potential powerhouse. The team have taken on four new players and have looked unstoppable. They beat Fnatic 2-0 in the closed qualifier, securing a spot in the main event. They’ll matchup against FunPlus Phoenix on Wednesday.

Where to watch

The event will be available to watch in several different places, including VALORANT’s official Twitch channel, VALORANTesports2, VALORANTesports3, and VALORANTesports4 (depending on the day). As always, it will also be streamed in various languages, from German to Portuguese.

