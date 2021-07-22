EU VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 closed qualifier: Scores, bracket, schedule

The clock is ticking for several of Europe’s most prolific VALORANT teams since their final opportunity to make a late run in the first year of the VALORANT Champions Tour is fast approaching.

While four teams reached the EMEA Challengers Playoffs via the first EU Challengers event of the third stage, only two will do so via the second and final Challengers event. Anyone else who falls short might be done for the whole year, depending on the number of VCT points they’ve earned.

But before the final Challengers main event begins, a closed qualifier of 16 teams in total will produce a final four that will join the four squads already in said main event. Fnatic, Team Liquid, Team BDS, and Rix.GG Thunder await the surviving closed qualifier teams in the Challengers Two main event. The top two finishing teams from the Challengers Two main event will join Acend, G2 Esports, Guild Esports, and FunPlus Phoenix in the EMEA Challengers Playoffs, in addition to the teams representing the Turkish and CIS regions.

The closed qualifier for the last EU Challengers event of the year begins on July 22, on the same day the open qualifier ends, with the double-elimination bracket’s opening matches starting at 2pm CT. All matches will be best-of-three and the newest agent KAY/O will be available to select for the first time in official EU matches.

Here’s the full bracket and schedule for the closed qualifier, as well as updated scores and results.

Participating teams

The 16 teams consist of eight invited squads that previously qualified for the Challengers One closed qualifier. The other eight teams will be comprised of open qualifier rosters, all of which will be determined before closed qualifier matches begin on July 22.

Alliance

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Wave Esports

Team Vitality

Team Finest

BK ROG Esports

TENSTAR

BIG

Eight open qualifier teams TBD

Bracket and schedule

Screengrab via Liquipedia

July 22

2pm CT: Upper bracket round one Team Finest vs. TBD Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. TBD TENSTAR vs. TBD Wave Esports vs. TBD BIG vs. TBD Team Vitality vs. TBD BK ROG Esports vs. TBD Alliance vs. TBD



July 23

11am CT: Upper bracket quarterfinals

11am CT: Lower bracket round one

1pm CT: Upper bracket semifinals (main event qualifying round)

1pm CT: Lower bracket round two

July 24

8am CT: Lower bracket round three

10am CT: Lower bracket round four (main event qualifying round)

