Dr Disrespect is threatening to swap to VALORANT ‘permanently’ after Warzone 2 hits new lows

Just when it looked like Warzone 2 had won Dr Disrespect back, the two-time added to his long list of complaints about the popular battle royale title by threatening to move on—and to VALORANT, of all titles.

The YouTube star has played it a little, and although he doesn’t think its his strong suit, he’s willing to give it another shot if the Warzone 2 experience doesn’t improve.

“I’m giving it like a week to two weeks,” he said in response to TimTheTatman during his stream on Jan. 14, who asked him how much more he can bear. “But like, at the same time like what the fuck do I play?”

PUBG was the first idea that popped up, but he said it’s “so bad” and “awful” these days. It even caused him to hesitate for a moment as he re-stated his love for the CoD franchise. But even though he wants to play it and wants to feel the momentum of popping off and getting big plays, the reality is that it’s “one dimensional” and “boring,” in his view.

That’s when he made an unexpected suggestion: VALORANT could replace it. “I might go [to] VALORANT full-time,” he said with a smirk and a twitch of his mustache.

The Champions Club will probably take the two-time’s comments with a grain of salt since it seems like a stretch, especially based on his reaction afterward. Even TimTheTatman reacted as if it was a joke about Warzone more than anything.

That being said, Tim agreed with Doc that something needs to change. “Yeah, I have to throw something else into the mix, man,” he said. “I’m going to go crazy.”

If it does happen—at least for a while—it’ll be because Warzone 2 pushed Doc and Tim away. Doc suggested Overwatch 2 and Fortnite could be worth considering, too. It seems like he’s desperate to play anything other than Warzone 2 right now.