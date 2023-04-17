Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team adds rookie as fifth and final player before second Challengers split

With the second split of the VALORANT North America Challengers tournament quickly approaching, the popular team Disguised completed its starting roster today after making some big moves over the last week. Following the departures of Damion “XXiF” Cook and Drake “Exalt” Branly, the team started its mid-split signing period by picking up the best free agent on the market: Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker.

Now, to complete its five-man roster, the team has signed Challengers rookie Michael “nerve” Yerrow, formerly of Soniqs.

Please welcome @9nerve as the final player of our Valorant roster for Split 2!



He was trialing for Cloud9 but got rejected, which made him the perfect choice for our strategy of picking up players C9 didn't want. pic.twitter.com/axtl28fDv5 — DSG (@Disguised) April 17, 2023

Nerve’s road to Disguised

Despite not getting to the tier-two scene in early 2023, nerve was one map away from making his rookie debut in the Challengers league. Playing for Soniqs, the team made a run at the NA Split 1 Last Chance Qualifier in January to make it into Challengers for 2023. They fought tooth and nail through the lower bracket, facing off against OREsports to get that final Challengers spot. But it didn’t happen: OREsports won the series 2-1 and stamped their way into the tier-two NA VALORANT sphere.

Nerve was on that Soniqs team, which disbanded the day after they were eliminated. Their players were scattered among the tier-three scene. Nerve then competed for a team named 99 Strength, winning two Mystic Singularity Series tournaments and finishing second in the Knights Arena Monthly Gauntlet for March 2023.

He’s a relatively flexible player, with his most played agent recently being Killjoy, but he has experience on both smokes and initiators as well. In terms of a team fit, there shouldn’t be much of a problem for the Disguised roster. The team lacked a set Sentinel player aside from Joseph “clear” Allen’s experience on Chamber. Plus, with how useful Killjoy is in the current meta, the fit makes sense. There won’t be as much pressure on nerve to perform as the other recent signing in yay, so he should have the opportunity to fit in.

Nerve and yay will both make their debuts for Disguised in the NA Challengers 2023 Split 2 tournament, which starts on April 18 and runs until May 19.