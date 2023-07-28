Disguised Toasts criticizes orgs that drop rosters between VALORANT Challenger Splits

"Give the spot to an org that actually wants to be there."

Disguised Toast has hit out at organizations that dropped VALORANT Challenger rosters who qualified for the 2024 season due to the long break before it starts.

In a livestream from July 28, the Disguised team owner and streamer reacted to his VCT Game Changers team’s Main Event match. During that livestream, he discussed the commitment of organizations in the esports scene.

“I’m going to come out and say it: It’s weird that all these orgs that are in Challengers can just drop their entire roster and get back into the scene next year. No one wants me to say it,” referring to FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, and TSM.

All three dropped their active roster at the conclusion of VALORANT Challengers NA Playoffs in June, where they qualified for the 2024 Challengers NA season—for which a start date has yet to be confirmed.

It means the organizations will have to sign another roster than the one they actually qualified with ahead of the next Split, with the players who actually got them there becoming free agents.

“Are you really supporting the scene if you just drop your whole roster? Give the spot to an org that actually wants to be there,” the streamer said.

“I think the only solution here is to kick out all VALORANT teams except DSG. I’ll accept that as a good compromise,” he jokingly added.

Many teams of all sizes have been leaving the VALORANT scene this year, in the midst of cut-costing policies as they attempt to survive what some are calling an “esports winter,” with teams in particular leaving less active levels of competition, such as the Game Changers tournament.

Related: Riot is celebrating China’s one-year anniversary in VALORANT with a VCT Masters of its own

Disguised Toast dropped his Challengers roster on June 9 after missing out on qualification for the 2024 season, saying he would “re-evaluate the future of DSG in the VALORANT scene.”

A few months prior to this, he revealed he had lost a seven-figure amount of money following entry into the scene. Still, he kept the Game Changers roster going, and the team has advanced to the upper bracket final where they’ll face off against Version1 later today, July 28 at 4pm CT.

About the author