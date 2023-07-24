FaZe parts ways with VALORANT roster, casting uncertainty over future amid acquisition reports

FaZe Clan released its entire men’s VALORANT roster today, sending all five players into the massive unrestricted free agent pool and alluding to a potential departure from the game altogether.

The release of the roster means Andrej “babybay” Francisty, Kevin “poised” Ngo, Phat “supamen” Le, Anthony “mummAy” DiPaulo, and Tanner “TiGG” Spanu will all move on from FaZe. Two weeks from now would mark three years since babybay joined FaZe as a part of the original roster, which included Masters Reykjavik champion Marved.

We're incredibly thankful for all the players and staff who have represented FaZe Clan during our time in the scene. Wishing you all the best going forward in your careers! #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/YPeWq6hcVM — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 24, 2023

FaZe is certainly not the first organization competing in NA VALORANT to move on from its roster after the 2023 Challengers season, following in the footsteps of TSM, G2, Disguised, and MAD Lions. Notably, though, FaZe appears to be on the way out of VALORANT as a whole as its announcement thanked “all the players and staff who have represented FaZe Clan during [its] time in the scene.”

Unlike TSM, who noted its plans to re-enter VALORANT closer to the start of next season after releasing its 2023 roster, FaZe made no mention of returning for the 2024 season. Currently, FaZe still competes with a Game Changers roster comprising of former CLG Red and Complexity talent, who all just qualified for the main event of NA Game Changers series two.

But there are serious concerns regarding FaZe’s long-term future after reports about a potential acquisition came out earlier today. The Sports Business Journal’s Kevin Hitt reported that FaZe is considering two separate acquisition offers from esports/gaming companies GameSquare (owner of Complexity) and Enthusiast Gaming (owner of Luminosity, as well as Seattle Surge and Vancouver Titans).

Alongside its women’s VALORANT team, FaZe still competes across a number of different esports, including CS:GO, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, Rainbow Six Siege, and Rocket League. FaZe also partners with Atlanta Esports Ventures, which owns the Atlanta FaZe franchise in the CDL.

