Disguised one of the 12 teams competing in VALORANT Challengers North America next month

Six teams were invited and another six qualified.

The final list of teams competing in the 2023 VALORANT Challengers season has been revealed, with six invited teams and six others who qualified via open tournaments earlier this month.

While all the invited teams are already well-established in the VALORANT scene, fans will be able to discover new rosters by following the unknown squads who qualified through the open tournament.

It includes Squirtle Squad, with former TSM Academy player Harmful and former XSET and Pioneers teammate Wedid.

Disguised Toast’s new team also qualified through the open qualifier, winning the final match 2-0 over Ovygen Esports, who earned their ticket by surviving the tournament’s loser bracket.

Here’s the list of all participating teams in NA’s Challenger league this split:

Invited teams

M80

FaZe Clan

TSM

Shopify Rebellion

G2 Esports

The Guard

Qualified teams

BreakThru

Disguised

Ovygen Esports

Dark Ratio

Squirtle Squad

OResports

2023 VALORANT Challengers’ first split, the VCT’s proving ground league, will kick off on Feb. 1 and will last six weeks.

12 teams will battle it out through a group stage, followed by a playoffs phase, to earn the most competitive points and qualify for the second split of the season. The precise schedule has yet to be revealed.