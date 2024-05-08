Crosshair deleted in VALORANT? Here’s what to do

Finding the perfect crosshair in VALORANT takes time, so it feels devastating when your crosshair gets deleted the next time you launch the game.

It also took me a while to find the best combination for myself. After carefully reviewing all pro-player crosshair codes, I settled on a personal favorite. However, I lost it as my VALORANT crosshair disappeared when I logged into the game.

My initial response was to add my configurations to the game again. Still, VALORANT kept deleting crosshairs every time I launched the game. Playing with the default settings wouldn’t cut it for me, so I embarked on a journey to fix this problem.

How to fix VALORANT’s crosshair deleted bug

I can’t see at all without my crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only temporarily fix VALORANT’s crosshair deleted bug by saving your current layout via the Expert Profile Code option in the Crosshairs panel. Whenever your crosshair disappears, you need to manually paste the code for your preferred configuration and add it to the game again.

Open VALORANT’s settings and head to the Crosshair section.

Choose the Export icon with an up-facing arrow next to your Crosshair Profile.

Save this code on a notepad, or send it to yourself as a message.

Next time your crosshair disappears, use the Import icon in the Crosshair settings panel and use your previously saved code.

Riot Games acknowledged the missing Crosshair profiles in VALORANT on May 6, and the developer is aiming to roll out a permanent fix for crosshairs getting deleted with patch 8.09. This update will prevent crosshairs from disappearing, but your deleted ones won’t return upon installation. Patch 8.09 doesn’t have an official release date, but I expect it to go live on May 14 or May 21.

If you’re from the future, and your VALORANT crosshair gets deleted on its own, this May 2024 bug may have resurfaced. If so, you’ll need to wait for Riot to roll out another permanent fix. In the meantime, you can compensate for your lost crosshair by trying some of the best VALORANT crosshairs and codes for playing ranked.

