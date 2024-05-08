Omen (back) and Viper (front) aim their weapons preparing to fire on Icebox in VALORANT.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Valorant

Crosshair deleted in VALORANT? Here’s what to do

Did also just lose your crosshair in VALORANT? Join the club, as the game looks to be on a crosshair-deleting spree.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 8, 2024 05:43 pm

Finding the perfect crosshair in VALORANT takes time, so it feels devastating when your crosshair gets deleted the next time you launch the game.

Recommended Videos

It also took me a while to find the best combination for myself. After carefully reviewing all pro-player crosshair codes, I settled on a personal favorite. However, I lost it as my VALORANT crosshair disappeared when I logged into the game.

My initial response was to add my configurations to the game again. Still, VALORANT kept deleting crosshairs every time I launched the game. Playing with the default settings wouldn’t cut it for me, so I embarked on a journey to fix this problem.

How to fix VALORANT’s crosshair deleted bug

A close-up of Killjoy holding a gun.
I can’t see at all without my crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only temporarily fix VALORANT’s crosshair deleted bug by saving your current layout via the Expert Profile Code option in the Crosshairs panel. Whenever your crosshair disappears, you need to manually paste the code for your preferred configuration and add it to the game again.

  • Open VALORANT’s settings and head to the Crosshair section.
  • Choose the Export icon with an up-facing arrow next to your Crosshair Profile.
  • Save this code on a notepad, or send it to yourself as a message.
  • Next time your crosshair disappears, use the Import icon in the Crosshair settings panel and use your previously saved code.

Riot Games acknowledged the missing Crosshair profiles in VALORANT on May 6, and the developer is aiming to roll out a permanent fix for crosshairs getting deleted with patch 8.09. This update will prevent crosshairs from disappearing, but your deleted ones won’t return upon installation. Patch 8.09 doesn’t have an official release date, but I expect it to go live on May 14 or May 21.

If you’re from the future, and your VALORANT crosshair gets deleted on its own, this May 2024 bug may have resurfaced. If so, you’ll need to wait for Riot to roll out another permanent fix. In the meantime, you can compensate for your lost crosshair by trying some of the best VALORANT crosshairs and codes for playing ranked.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All VALORANT teams qualified for 2024 VCT Masters Shanghai
Kim "Lakia" Jong-min of Gen.G at VALORANT Masters Madrid.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
All VALORANT teams qualified for 2024 VCT Masters Shanghai
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 8, 2024
Read Article VALORANT players agree this Dota 2 feature would be the perfect solution to toxicity
Viper in Valorant holding a gun
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT players agree this Dota 2 feature would be the perfect solution to toxicity
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna May 8, 2024
Read Article When does VALORANT Episode 9 Act One start?
Clove holding an ability in their left hand
Category: Valorant
Valorant
When does VALORANT Episode 9 Act One start?
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All VALORANT teams qualified for 2024 VCT Masters Shanghai
Kim "Lakia" Jong-min of Gen.G at VALORANT Masters Madrid.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
All VALORANT teams qualified for 2024 VCT Masters Shanghai
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 8, 2024
Read Article VALORANT players agree this Dota 2 feature would be the perfect solution to toxicity
Viper in Valorant holding a gun
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT players agree this Dota 2 feature would be the perfect solution to toxicity
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna May 8, 2024
Read Article When does VALORANT Episode 9 Act One start?
Clove holding an ability in their left hand
Category: Valorant
Valorant
When does VALORANT Episode 9 Act One start?
Nikhil Bahuguna Nikhil Bahuguna May 7, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.