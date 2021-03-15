CLG Red enters women’s VALORANT scene with bENITA as captain

The CLG Red brand seeks to be a top fixture in women's VALORANT.

The iconic women’s CS:GO banner CLG Red is officially jumping on the VALORANT train, the organization announced today.

CLG Red VALORANT will "build on the championship mindset" that the Red CS:GO division has established since forming in July 2015. This marks the organization's first official foray into professional VALORANT.

The first officially announced player for CLG Red VALORANT will be the team captain, Benita “bENITA” Novshadian. BENITA is an original member of the CLG Red CS:GO roster and is one of the most successful female CS:GO players. BENITA won several international events with CLG Red across multiple years before leaving CS:GO for VALORANT in 2020.

Unlike the Dignitas ladies team that competes in both titles, the CLG Red VALORANT roster will be entirely separate from their CS:GO division. They'll certainly be a force within a growing women's division and are expected to compete in the VCT Game Changers series.

"CLG will reveal the initial three members of CLG Red VALORANT in the next few days as we look to build the best competitive team possible alongside bENITA," CLG said.

The open qualifiers for the first VCT Game Changers series are right around the corner, beginning on March 19. The main event is a double-elimination bracket that kicks off on March 25.

