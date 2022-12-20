C9 White VALORANT dynasty disbands ahead of 2023 Game Changers season

After almost two years of near unquestionable dominance of the VCT Game Changers scene, one of the great VALORANT dynasties is officially disbanding with Cloud9 White splitting up.

The C9 VALORANT channel officially posted a goodbye video today, thanking the C9 White players for the impact they’ve left on the scene as a group and for the numerous trophies they raised while playing together.

A legacy of excellence, dominance, and 6x Championships.



Thank you Cloud9 White. 💙 pic.twitter.com/4OxufxMON0 — Cloud9 VALORANT (@C9VAL) December 20, 2022

Alexis Guarrasi, Jasmine “Jazzyk1ns” Manankil, Katja “katsumi” Pfahnl, Melanie “meL” Capone, and Bob Tran will depart the organization and go their separate ways heading into 2023. The official move confirms reports from Dot Esports earlier this month that the players were set to leave the organization at the end of 2022.

A couple of different North American organizations fielding Game Changers rosters are set to pick up some of the best players on the market. Both meL and Alexis are reportedly heading to join VersionX, the Game Changers wing of the Version1 VALORANT division, joining another reported VX signing in young superstar Ava “florescent” Eugene, alongside Nicole “Noia” Tierce and Sarah Simpson. Both Bob and katsumi are reportedly heading to XSET Purple, but the rest of the XSET Game Changers roster is currently undetermined.

There is no currently reported destination for Jazzyk1ns yet, but in a TwitLonger post she wrote, she said she still plans to complete and is “determined to keep grinding and learning every day.”

While they go their separate ways, the C9 White roster leaves behind a legacy that will be hard to top. The roster clean swept all six NA VCT Game Changers events across 2021 and 2022, losing only one single series to Shopify Rebellion in a ruthless display of domestic dominance. Shopify Rebellion finally got their revenge on the biggest stage, though, eliminating C9 White in the lower bracket semifinal of the Game Changers Championship to close out 2022.

Still, the C9 White players carved out a legacy as one of the best and most impactful teams not just in Game Changers but in all of VALORANT. And for all five players, their story isn’t over even if their time with C9 White is.