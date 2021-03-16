C9 parts ways with vice

C9 is officially moving on from the longtime player.

Cloud9 Blue is making a roster move in the wake of not qualifying for VCT Masters.

Effective immediately, the VALORANT team is parting ways with IGL Daniel "vice" Kim, a founding member of the original C9 Blue roster.

Today we part ways with one of the original members of #C9BLUE.



Despite having arguably the best individual player in North America, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, for a while, C9 Blue struggled. They bowed out in third at Pop Flash last year and failed to qualify for VCT Masters this year.

Needless to say, changes were somewhat inevitable for an organization as big as C9.

C9 Blue now consists of Skyler "Relyks" Weaver, Mitch Semago, Nathan "leaf" Orf, Son "xeta" Seon-ho, and Michael "poiz" Possis. Poiz was meant to be a sixth man and there's a chance he could be moved into the open fifth slot.

The next VCT Masters event will be held on LAN in Reykjavík, Iceland. It will be the first LAN event in VALORANT history.

