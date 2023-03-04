Bren and Sideshow step in to cast VCT LOCK//IN final after another talent tests positive for COVID

Following another positive COVID test amongst the talent at VCT LOCK//IN, the duo of Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson and Brennon “Bren” Hook will perform double duty during the final days of the VALORANT tournament and will cast the grand final between Fnatic and LOUD.

The duo was called into action after caster Lauren “Pansy” Scott announced the morning of the grand final that she had tested positive for COVID. Pansy’s desk partner Michael “hypoc” Robins has already missed time at this tournament due to a positive COVID test, which left the duo sidelined during the start of the Omega bracket.

Outside of positive test results for Pansy and hypoc, the amount of COVID cases at the VCT LOCK//IN has been relatively low compared to past international VALORANT events. Coincidentally, it was grand finalist Fnatic who were forced to play at least two of their matches without Leo “Leo” Jannesson on stage after he tested positive before their match with Sentinels.

Sideshow and Bren will take on the grand final casting duties just two days after they called a lengthy but exciting five-map semifinal series between LOUD and DRX on Thursday.

The duo has become a staple of top-tier VALORANT casting during the 2022 season, working the North American Challengers series as well as Masters events and Champions, after leaning into VCT co-streaming in 2021 on their YouTube channel, Plat Chat. The two spent years honing their casting chops in the Overwatch League while growing a fanbase, but they chose not to re-sign with the league prior to the start of the 2022 season.

The grand final between Fnatic and LOUD is set to start around noon CT, after the conclusion of the streamer showmatch/new agent reveal.